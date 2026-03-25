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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: When will BSEB declare Bihar board 10th Matric result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; how to check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: When will BSEB declare Bihar board 10th Matric result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; how to check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 date is expected soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check details here.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 anytime soon. To access the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026, a student must enter his/her credentials on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and matricbihar.com. Prior to the result declaration, BSEB will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result date and time.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: When will BSEB declare the Bihar Board 10th Matric result?

Usually, the board announces the Bihar Board 10th Result in a press conference. Along with the BSEB Matric result, the board will release the BSEB Bihar Board 10th topper list, the pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender-wise pass percentage, and overall pass percentage. To download the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Result 2026, a student needs to enter his/her registration number or roll number

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned in the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric result

The BSEB 10th matric mark sheet will include important details such as the student’s name, subject-wise total and obtained marks, qualifying status, and other pertinent information. Students are required to print out the online provisional mark sheet and subsequently obtain the original BSEB mark sheet from their respective schools.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric result

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as the BSEB 10th roll number.

Your Bihar Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Any tentative date to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric result

According to the media reports, the BSEB 10th matric result is likely to be announced in the last week of March. However, the BSEB Officials have not confirmed it. To access the result, a candidate must go through the websites given below.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Can BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric result be downloaded via Digilocker?

Yes, the Bihar Board 10th result can be downloaded via Digilocker. A student must score at lease 33 % in each subject to qualify the exam.

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