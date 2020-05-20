New Delhi: Bihar Board 10th Results 2020 will not be announced today, reports said. They are, however, expected to be released by the end of this week. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the result date. Also Read - Only in Bihar! Probe Ordered After Dancers Are Brought in to Entertain Inmates at Quarantine Centre

According to a report by India Today, there is some last-minute work which needs to be taken care of before announcing the results.

Steps to check BSEB Matric Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 10 Matriculation Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the exam was held between February 17-24. The result was scheduled to be announced in March but couldn’t be declared as the evaluation process of over 15 lakh answer sheets was delayed due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The evaluation process began on May 6.