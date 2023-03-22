Home

Bihar Board 10th Results Date, Time Update: BSEB Likely To Release Matric Results By This Date

BSEB Class 10 Results 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 10th Result 2023 soon.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 10th Result 2023 soon. The board had recently declared the Bihar Board 12th Result in which the fate of 13,8 lakh candidates was sealed. As per reports, BSEB Patna is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result anytime now. Reports have also stated that the scorecards may be out this week. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It is important to note that the board officials have not revealed any official date for the declaration of BSEB Class 10 results. The declaration of results will seal the fate of around 16 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Matric Marksheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

Click on the link that reads,”Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023.”

Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.

Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2023 marksheet.

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key

The Board has already published the provisional answer key for objective-type questions for the Class 10 board examination. The answer key has been published only for the 50 per cent objective questions. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the Bihar board Class 10th answer key till March 10, 2023 (5:00 PM).

How to check Bihar Result via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Send the message to 56263

