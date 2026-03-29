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Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: BSEB Matric 10th results topper name list; direct link to check BSEB Class 10th marks, 81.79% pass
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at res
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at result.biharboardonline.org. This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. This year, a total of 81.79% student passed the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 (Matriculation) examination.
The Bihar Board 10th result download link can be accessed at results.biharboardonline.com, result.biharboardonline.org, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. The Bihar Board 10th result 2026 was declared today at 1: 15 PM.
Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: BSEB Matric 10th results topper name list
|Roll Number
|Student Name (District)
|Gender
|Marks Obtained
|Percentage
|Rank
|2600046
|PUSHPANJALI KUMARI (Jamui)
|Female
|492
|98.4
|1
|2600008
|SABREEN PRAWEEN (Vaishali)
|Female
|492
|98.4
|1
|2600106
|NAHID SULTANA (Begusarai)
|Female
|489
|97.8
|2
|2600007
|ANUPA KUMARI (Buxar)
|Female
|488
|97.6
|3
|2600225
|OM KUMAR (Begusarai)
|Male
|488
|97.6
|3
|2600073
|JYOTI KUMARI (Samastipur)
|Female
|487
|97.4
|4
|2600113
|ANUBHAV KUMAR (Banka)
|Male
|487
|97.4
|4
|2600119
|ANSH RAJ (Purnea)
|Male
|487
|97.4
|4
|2600104
|PRERNA KUMARI (Begusarai)
|Female
|486
|97.2
|5
|2600020
|NASRIN PARVIN (Bhojpur)
|Female
|486
|97.2
|5
|2600394
|ABHNISH KUMAR (Begusarai)
|Male
|486
|97.2
|5
|2600297
|BIKASH KUMAR GUPTA (Kaimur)
|Male
|486
|97.2
|5
|2600156
|RUPESH KUMAR (Saharsa)
|Male
|486
|97.2
|5
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