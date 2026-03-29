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Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: BSEB Matric 10th results topper name list; direct link to check BSEB Class 10th marks, 81.79% pass

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: BSEB Matric 10th results topper name list; direct link to check BSEB Class 10th marks, 81.79% pass

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at res

Board Result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026. Students can check the BSEB 10th result download link at result.biharboardonline.org. This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. This year, a total of 81.79% student passed the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 (Matriculation) examination.

The Bihar Board 10th result download link can be accessed at results.biharboardonline.com, result.biharboardonline.org, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. The Bihar Board 10th result 2026 was declared today at 1: 15 PM.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: BSEB Matric 10th results topper name list

Roll Number Student Name (District) Gender Marks Obtained Percentage Rank 2600046 PUSHPANJALI KUMARI (Jamui) Female 492 98.4 1 2600008 SABREEN PRAWEEN (Vaishali) Female 492 98.4 1 2600106 NAHID SULTANA (Begusarai) Female 489 97.8 2 2600007 ANUPA KUMARI (Buxar) Female 488 97.6 3 2600225 OM KUMAR (Begusarai) Male 488 97.6 3 2600073 JYOTI KUMARI (Samastipur) Female 487 97.4 4 2600113 ANUBHAV KUMAR (Banka) Male 487 97.4 4 2600119 ANSH RAJ (Purnea) Male 487 97.4 4 2600104 PRERNA KUMARI (Begusarai) Female 486 97.2 5 2600020 NASRIN PARVIN (Bhojpur) Female 486 97.2 5 2600394 ABHNISH KUMAR (Begusarai) Male 486 97.2 5 2600297 BIKASH KUMAR GUPTA (Kaimur) Male 486 97.2 5 2600156 RUPESH KUMAR (Saharsa) Male 486 97.2 5

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