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Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Girls outshine boys in Bihar Board Matric results; Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween top with 492 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Girls outshine boys in Bihar Board Matric results; Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween top with 492 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination results on Sunday, with Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Prawe

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination results on Sunday, with Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Praween from Vaishali emerging as joint toppers.

Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween topped the BSEB Bihar Board 10th exam by securing an impressive 98.4 per cent, scoring 492 marks each. This year, a total of 13 students have secured a spot in the top 5 ranks.

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