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Bihar Board 10th Topper List: Mother a bidi maker, father a waiter, son scores 488 marks out of 500, who is this BSEB Bihar matric topper?

Bihar Board 10th Topper List: Mother a bidi maker, father a waiter, son scores 488 marks out of 500, who is this BSEB Bihar matric topper?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Monday, announced the intermediate (Class 12) examination results for 2026, declaring outcomes across all three streams -- Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates: The BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026 will be declared anytime soon. Students can download the BSEB 10th result at results.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board examination. This year, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education was held from February 17 to 25, 2026, at various examination centres. While students are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026, the success stories of the BSEB Matric toppers are going viral across social media platforms. One such success story that is going viral is that of a Bihar Board Class 10 topper, Sachin Kumar Ram.

Despite several obstacles, Ram did not lose hope and continued to work hard. His story is proof that hard work is the only key to success. His story is encouraging as well as inspiring. Read his success story.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) announced the Bihar Board 10th Matric results on March 25, 2025. Sachin Kumar Ram, hailing from Simaria village in Jamui district, secured the second position in the state. Speaking about his marks, Ram obtained an impressive 488 marks out of 500 marks. He achieved 97.06%, thus obtaining the rank of second topper in Bihar.

Talking about the Bihar Board 10th Result 2025, Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma topped the BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam with the first position. The three scored 489 out of 500 marks, thus earning 97.8%. Sachin Kumar Ram obtained the Rank 2. He would have been among the toppers, but he missed the top position by just one mark due to a small mistake.

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During an interview, Ram revealed that he did not read the Political Science question properly. This led him to lose one mark and the first rank. While his BSEB 10th result is concerned, he obtained 99 in Hindi, 96 in English, a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 98 in Science, and 95 in Political Science.

What Challenges Did Sachin Face Growing Up in Poverty?

Sachin Kumar Ram hails from a very poor and modest family where his parents work as daily wage labourers. According to the reports, Sachin’s mother, Gudiya Devi, worked as a bidis maker while his father, Bhudev Ram, served as a waiter in a restaurant in Ranchi. Although the couple worked tirelessly, managing household expenses continued to remain a constant struggle. To help the family financially, Sachin taught younger students. He made a small earning through teaching students.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Monday, announced the intermediate (Class 12) examination results for 2026, declaring outcomes across all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 per cent.

Female students outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 86.23 per cent, compared to 84.09 per cent for male students.

Notably, girls dominated the merit list, securing top positions in both the Arts and Commerce streams, while a male student topped the Science stream.

Out of a total of 26 toppers, 19 are girls and seven are boys.

In the Science stream, Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur secured the top position with 481 marks (96.20 per cent).