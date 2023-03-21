Home

Education

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Toppers to Receive Rs 1 lakh Cash Prize, Laptop; Here’s Who Gets What

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Toppers to Receive Rs 1 lakh Cash Prize, Laptop; Here’s Who Gets What

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh as cash prize, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Unmarried girl students who cleared the 12th examination will get Rs 25,000.

BSEB Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Latest Update: The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared BSEB 12th Result 2023 at 2 PM. Now the students can check the results online on the official Bihar Board website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the overall pass percentage is 83.7 percent and the girl students have outperformed the biy students in all three streams – Arts, Science and Arts.

While Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Pathak scored 95% in commerce, resulting in a tie for the top spot, Ayushi Nandan topped the Science stream with 94.8%, and Mohaddesa secured the first position with 95% marks in Arts stream.

You may like to read

Who will receive what prize?

As per the announcement from the BSEB, the board toppers will receive cash prizes and laptops. Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh as cash prize, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle. The fourth and fifth toppers will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop.

Categories Prizes Bihar Class 12th Toppers A laptop, a cash prize of Rs. One lakh, laptop, and Kindle-e-book reader Bihar Board class 12 second rank holders Cash Prize of INR 75000, a kindle and a laptop Bihar Board 12th third-rank holders Cash prize of Rs. 50,000, a laptop and a Kindle-e-book reader BSEB 12th fourth and fifth-rank holders Cash prize of Rs. 15,000 and one laptop each For unmarried girls Those who passed BSEB class 12th exam will receive Rs. 25,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Utthan Yojana For women graduates Women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Utthan Yojana

How the prize money will be awarded?

The BSEB said on behalf of the state government, unmarried girl students who cleared the 12th examination will get Rs 25,000. This cash prize will be given to them as soon as possible.

In this regard, a web portal will be opened from 3 April and the bank account details of the students will also have to be filled in this portal.

The bank account details will be taken from the girl students at the time of filling the exam form from next time.

As soon as the result is declared from next time, the cash prize will be credited to the account of girl students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.