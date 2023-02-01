Home

Education

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023: Mathematics Question Paper Leaked In Motihari, Muzaffarnagar

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023: Mathematics Question Paper Leaked In Motihari, Muzaffarnagar

Bihar Board is conducting the intermediate exam in two sittings. The first shift exam will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm.

BSEB 12th Exam Paper Leak: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is conducting the BSEB Class 12th exam 2023 from today, February 1. Soon after the commencement of exam, a mathematics question paper is going viral on social media from Motihari and Muzaffarpur. Bihar Board is conducting the intermediate exam in two sittings. The first shift exam will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. BSEB has generated a unique ID for every student and entry can be ensured by the same as well. However, to save time, candidates should carry hall tickets.