Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, has announced Bihar Board class 12th result on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can check their BSEB 12th results 2021 on the aforementioned official website. In case the official website is down, students can check back their Bihar inter results (class 12 results) in a while. Meanwhile, we have mentioned steps to check Bihar Board 12th result 2021 below, students may want to refer to the given guide. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Inter Results DECLARED. Check SCORES at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB also gives awards to the toppers of Bihar Board. This is what the toppers will get:

Going by the previous year’s trend, a total of 3 awards will be presented to Bihar board Class 12th toppers. The highest scorer will receive a laptop, Rs 1 lakh, and one kindle e-reader. Second rank holder of Bihar Board 12th result 2021 will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop and one kindle e-reader. The person who scores the third-highest marks will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Go on the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Step 4: Choose your stream and enter your roll number

Step 5: Hit submit.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a download for a future reference.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT 2021: http://inter.onlinebseb.in/

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Send an SMS in this format — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263. Students can get results on their phones.