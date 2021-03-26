BSEB Inter Result 2021: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEb) will declare the results for 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The board made the announcement regarding the same on its official website last night. Earlier last year, Bihar board inter results were announced on March 24. Also Read - Has BSEB Declared Bihar Board Inter Results 2021 Already? Check Official Update

Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: 5 latest updates every student should know

-The board will announce inter result at 3.00 PM. Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, will declare the class 12th result in a press meeting.

-The BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 for all the streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) together. Students can access their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.

– On Thursday, BSEB’s official website—- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in activated the link to check inter results 2021, later the official sources confirmed that the results are yet to be declared.

-In 2020, BSEB had announced intermediate results in just 25 days. As per the reports a total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams had passed the examination that year.

-Last year pass percentage— Science: 77.39%;Commerce: 93.26 %; Arts: 81.44 %

-Direct link to check scores

Once declared, students can check Bihar Board Class 12 examinations by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow these steps

Visit the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the main page, click on the result tab.

Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Select the stream and enter the BSEB Bihar Board 12th roll number and click on submit.

The BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference