Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, has announced the results of intermediate (class 12) results for arts, science, and commerce streams on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are advised to check their BSEB 12th results 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. PS: Students should note that if the official website is down, students can check back their Bihar inter results (class 12 scores) in a while. For the convenience of students, we have mentioned a step-by-step guide to check/download their Bihar board inter results 2021 online. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Inter Results DECLARED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: Click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Step 4: Choose your stream and enter your roll number

Step 5: Hit submit.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a download for a future reference.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT 2021: http://inter.onlinebseb.in/

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Send an SMS in this format — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263. Students can get results on their phones.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score