Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: With just few minutes left for the Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 to be released, the official websites started showing error as students tried to open the site to know the updates. Apart from this, the official website has also started loading slowly. This could be because of a large number of students accessing the website at the same time to check updates.

A wrong link was showing yesterday to check the score on the official website after which, students started to complain to the officials to fix the website. After the BSEB official Twitter handle displayed the information on result date, students responded with messages asking for 'fixed website', 'updated website', and better 'result management'.

Yesterday, the Bihar Board BSEB had activated the link to check results at its official website, bsebonline.com. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, however, it was taken down soon after. The activation of wrong link on March 25 had created confusion among students. After students registered complaint, the state board issued the result announcement date and time.

Now, the Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result for Bihar board intermediate or Bihar Board 12th Board Exams at 3 PM. Once the results are out, it will be available at biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

With today’s result, the Bihar Board BSEB will become the fastest educational board to announce results in 2021.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Who will release result?

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 will be announced via a press briefing in BSEB headquarters in Patna. The Board chief along with the state education minister will announce the result after which students can check the same at the official websites.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: What documents needed to check score

To check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021, students need to keep their admit cards handy as one has to type the roll number mentioned on admit card to check the result.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: How to check score via SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can check their score by typing a text message in BIHAR12 <space> ROLL-NUMBER and send this message to 56263. They will get their results.