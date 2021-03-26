Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the much-awaited results of intermediate or class 12 for arts, science, and commerce streams examinations on March 26. Issuing a notification last night, the state board had said that the Bihar Board Inter result 2021 will be announced at 3 PM. Minister for education and parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, will declare the class 12th result in a press meeting today. Earlier last year, Bihar board inter results were announced on March 24, within 25 days. Once declared, students can check Bihar Board Class 12 examinations by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. One can also check their Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 scores on onlinebseb.in. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of Websites Where Students Can Check Their Score Today

Stay here for live updates on Bihar Board Inter Result 2021, toppers list and other information: