Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the much-awaited results of intermediate (inter) or class 12th on Wednesday. Issuing an official statement, the BSEB had stated that the scores will be announced at 3 PM on the official website onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

Like CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, the BSEB had also bifurcated the academic year into 2 parts with approximately 50 per cent syllabus to be covered in each term. Nearly 29 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams which took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Visit the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, look for a result tab.

Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Choose your stream and enter your roll number

Hit submit.

Your BSEB class 12th result 2022 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for a future reference.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Here Are The LIVE updates

Take a look at last year’s toppers

Who had secured the top position in the arts stream last year?

Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and was the highest scorer in the arts stream.

Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and was the highest scorer in the arts stream. Who had secured the top position in the science stream last year?

Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the science stream.

Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the science stream. Who had secured the top position in commerce stream last year?

Sugandha Vanis scored 473 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the commerce stream.

Last year, the overall pass percentage dipped slightly to 78.04% from 80.44%.