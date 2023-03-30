Home

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny Date Extended; How To Apply For Re-checking

The Bihar board conducted Class 12 board exams 2023 from February 1 and February 14, 2023.

Bihar board 12th scrutiny process begins

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process 2023: The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 examination has been extended till April 1, 2023. Previously, registrations for scrutiny were set to close on March 30(today). The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Board declared the BSEB 12th result 2023 on March 21, 2023, on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result. This year, a total of 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination. Out of which, 10,51,948 students passed the examination.

Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2023: Who Can Apply For Scrutiny Process?

Students who are not happy with their BSEB 12th scores can apply for the scrutiny process. The board will reevaluate the copies of the students who applied, and the revised scores will be released later. The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 to apply for the scrutiny process.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: How To Apply For Scrutiny Process Online?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Look for the BSEB 12th scrutiny form link available on the homepage. Under the new registration panel, select exam type and district. Enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘Register’. Enter details including roll code, roll number, and registration number. Login using the system-generated application ID. Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option. Pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The Bihar board conducted Class 12 board exams 2023 from February 1 and February 14, 2023. The examination was held in two shifts. This year, the Board published the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3. Students were allowed to raise objections till March 6. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

