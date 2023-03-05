Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date UPDATE: BSEB Inter Result likely To Be Out Soon on biharboardonline.com

Soon after the formal announcement of the board, the candidates can check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 12 results soon. However, it is important to note that the board has not announced any official date for the declaration of the scorecards. The Bihar Board class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023 by the BSEB.

Soon after the formal announcement of the board, the candidates can check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per past trends, the Bihar Board announces the result within one month’s duration, and it is likely that Class 12 Result is expected in the second week of March.

However, students are advised to keep a check on the official website and official twitter handle of the BSEB for latest announcements on result date and time.

BSEB Class 12 Exam Result: Key Details

The Bihar Board conducted the exam for Class 10 from February 14 to 22 The Bihar Board conducted the exam for Class 12 from February 1 to 11. The exam was conducted in two shifts – 9:30 AM till 12:45 PM and the second shift from 1:45 PM till 5:00 PM. To pass the Bihar Inter and Class 10 Exam, students would need at least 33 percent to pass. Bihar Board will also organize a compartmental exam for those who score less in the exam.

How to Check Bihar Board Result through BSEB Official website

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the Bihar Board 10th and 12th Result can be checked on the official website:

Step 1 – Visit the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result Or BSEB 12th Result.’

Step 3 – A new login window of class 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 – Enter roll code and the roll number.

Step 5 – Click on the “Search” button to submit details.

Step 6 – BSEB 10th and 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in the Bihar Board Inter Result 2023?

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Subjects appeared

Marks secured in each subject

Minimum and maximum marks

Qualifying status of candidate

Percentage/ grade secured

