Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Check Mark Sheet, Toppers List, Direct Link Here
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: Apart from the Bihar board 12th result 2023, the BSEB will also release students' mark sheet and topper list at 2 PM.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: As per the official announcement from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be announced on Tuesday at 2 PM. Students, who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 board exams 2023, can check Bihar board 12th results after 2 PM on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Also Read:
- Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: How To Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts
- BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Here's How To Check Score On DigiLocker
- Bihar 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Exam Result To Be OUT Shortly At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Toppers List Here
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore informed that the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets started on February 12 and continued till March 5 and the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets started on March 1 and was completed by March 12.
You may like to read
श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा।
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023
The BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students in the state.
Apart from the Bihar board 12th result 2023, the BSEB will also release students’ mark sheet and topper list at 2 PM.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Mark Sheet Details
- Candidate’s name
- Father’s name
- School name
- Roll code
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Faculty/Stream (Science, Commerce and Arts)
- Subject-wise full and passing marks
- Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks
- Subject-wise total marks
- Aggregate marks
- BSEB Class 12 result status and division
BSEB 12th result 2023: Result Link
The direct link to check Bihar Board Class 12th result 2023 will be activated at 2 PM on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
How to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2023
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the home page, open the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.
- Enter your roll number and/or other required details.
- Submit and view the result
Last Year’s Class 12 Result Details
- Total number of students appeared: 13,45,939
- Total number of students passed: 10,62,557
- Overall pass percentage: 80.15%
- Arts pass percentage: 79.53%
- Commerce pass percentage: 90.38%
- Science pass percentage: 79.81%
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.