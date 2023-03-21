Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Check Mark Sheet, Toppers List, Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: Apart from the Bihar board 12th result 2023, the BSEB will also release students' mark sheet and topper list at 2 PM.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: As per the official announcement from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be announced on Tuesday at 2 PM. Students, who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 board exams 2023, can check Bihar board 12th results after 2 PM on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore informed that the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets started on February 12 and continued till March 5 and the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets started on March 1 and was completed by March 12.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

The BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students in the state.

Apart from the Bihar board 12th result 2023, the BSEB will also release students’ mark sheet and topper list at 2 PM.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Mark Sheet Details

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

School name

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Faculty/Stream (Science, Commerce and Arts)

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Subject-wise total marks

Aggregate marks

BSEB Class 12 result status and division

BSEB 12th result 2023: Result Link

The direct link to check Bihar Board Class 12th result 2023 will be activated at 2 PM on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2023

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.

Enter your roll number and/or other required details.

Submit and view the result

Last Year’s Class 12 Result Details

Total number of students appeared: 13,45,939

Total number of students passed: 10,62,557

Overall pass percentage: 80.15%

Arts pass percentage: 79.53%

Commerce pass percentage: 90.38%

Science pass percentage: 79.81%

