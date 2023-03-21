Home

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins Soon, How To Apply For Re-checking

The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will commence on March 23, 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB 12th result 2023 today, March 21, 2023, on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result. The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will commence on March 23, 2023. This year, a total of 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination. Out of which, 10,51,948 students have passed the examination.

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process 2023 – Check Last Date And Time

Media reports suggest that the candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till March 30 through the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

Along with the results, the Bihar Board has announced the pass percentage, topper list, and the number of female and male students who passed the examination for the current academic year 2023.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

Visit the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck the link. Enter details including roll code, roll number, and registration number. Login using the system-generated application ID. Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The Bihar board conducted Class 12 board exams 2023 between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts. This year, the Board published the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3. Students were allowed to raise objections till March 6.

To get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, a student is required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. Students need at least 30% of the total marks in each subject in theory. In addition, students must score at least 40% in practicals. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

