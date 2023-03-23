Home

Education

Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Begin Today, Here’s How To Apply

Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Compartment Form:All those students who are unhappy with their board exam results can apply for scrutiny at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar board 12th scrutiny process begins

BSEB Inter Result 2023: The scrutiny/re-checking process for the Bihar Board BSEB intermediate (class 12) exam will commence today, March 23, 2023. All those students who are unhappy with their board exam results can apply for scrutiny at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To apply for BSEB Class 12 result scrutiny, a registered student must fill up the online application form and pay an application fee per subject. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till March 29. The compartment examination dates will be announced soon by the BSEB, and the compartment exam results will be announced likely by May 31.

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: Here’s How To Apply For Scrutiny Process

Go to the official website of the Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Look for the BSEB 12th scrutiny form link available on the homepage.

Under the new registration panel, select exam type and district. Enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘Register’.

Login using the system-generated application ID.

Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject

Click on the “fee payment” option.

Pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Submit the scrutiny application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

When Was BSEB Class 12 Result Declared?

This year, BSEB declared the BSEB 12th result 2023 on March 21. Candidates can download the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. A total of 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination. Out of the total, nearly 10,51,948 students have qualified the examination. A total of 83.70 per cent of students cleared the intermediate exam this year. The Class 12 examinations were held between February 1 to February 11, 2023. To know about Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage, check below.

Arts Stream: 83.70%

Commerce Stream: 96.39%,

Science Stream: 86.98 %

Vocational Stream: 85.5%

BSEB Class 12 Result: Check Topper Here

Ayushi Nandan came first with 94.80 per cent in science. She obtained 474 marks out of 500. Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak came first with 95 per cent marks in commerce, scoring 475 marks each. Mohdesha obtained 95 per cent marks in art, also achieving 475 marks out of 500. Students are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

