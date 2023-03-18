Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Updates: Check Past 5 Years BSEB Inter Result Analysis Here
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Release Date And Time at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: This year, over 13 lakhs intermediate Class 12 students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2023.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Release Date And Time: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB 12th result 2023 today, March 18, 2023, on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. This year, over 13 lakhs intermediate Class 12 students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2023. Students will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result.
Also Read:
- Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Highlights- BSEB Inter Result Expected Soon; Check Updates On Release Date And Time
- Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Update: BSEB Inter Result Likely Tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Important Points For Students
- NEET SS 2023: NMC Releases Important Notice For Broad Specialty PG Courses 2020 Batch Exam. Check Here
According to the Bihar Board’s data, the overall pass percentage has seen both — an increase and a decrease — over the last four years. While the pass percentage increased from 79 to 80 per cent in 2020, it fell to 78 per cent in 2021. However, in 2022, the pass percentage increased to 80% for the first time.
You may like to read
Bihar board intermediate result: Check Overall Pass Percentage of Previous 5 Years
|Year
|Overall Pass Percentage
|2022
|80.15%
|2021
|78.04%
|2020
|80.44%
|2019
|79.76%
|2018
|52.95%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 – Overall Pass Percentage
A total of 78.04 per cent of students successfully passed the intermediate exam in 2021. Girls performed significantly better than boys, who had a pass percentage of only 75.71 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 80.57. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 77.97%, the commerce stream had a staggering pass percentage of 91.48%, and the science stream had a pass percentage of 76.28%.
BSEB Inter Result 2020 – Number of Students Appeared For the Exam
In 2020, the overall passing percentage was 80.44 per cent. A total of 12,04,834 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. Out of the total,6,56,301 were boys and 5,48,533 were girls. A total of 4,43,284 students passed in the first class. While 4,69,439 students and 56,115 students passed in the second and the third class respectively. While talking about the science stream, nearly, 2,24,971 candidates passed the exam with the first division. A total of 1,62,471 candidates received the second division, and 3,601 candidates secured in the third division. The science stream’s overall pass percentage was 77.39 per cent. In addition, 93.26% of students passed the commerce stream, 77.39% of students passed the science stream, and 81.44 percent of students passed the arts stream. In terms of the first divisions, science had 2,24,971 students, and commerce had 43,296. Meanwhile, Arts stream had 1.75 lakh students in the first division.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019 – Science Stream Pass Percentage
The overall passing percentage for Class 12 marks in 2019 was 79.76%, and 10.19 lakh students successfully qualified the exam. In 2019, 81.20 per cent (5,35,110 candidates) of science candidates, 93.02 per cent (59,153 students), and 76.53 per cent (4,25,500 candidates) of commerce candidates passed their exams.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018
In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 52.95 per cent. In the Commerce stream, nearly 7,258 students received first division(33.98 per cent). There were 25,109 students in the second division and 3,989 in the third division respectively. In 2018, 47.05 per cent of Class 12 students failed the examination.
Bihar Board BSEB Official Websites to Check Class 10, and 12 Result 2023
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- inter23.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.com
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.