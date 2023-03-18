Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 – Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 78.04 per cent of students successfully passed the intermediate exam in 2021. Girls performed significantly better than boys, who had a pass percentage of only 75.71 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 80.57. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 77.97%, the commerce stream had a staggering pass percentage of 91.48%, and the science stream had a pass percentage of 76.28%.

BSEB Inter Result 2020 – Number of Students Appeared For the Exam

In 2020, the overall passing percentage was 80.44 per cent. A total of 12,04,834 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. Out of the total,6,56,301 were boys and 5,48,533 were girls. A total of 4,43,284 students passed in the first class. While 4,69,439 students and 56,115 students passed in the second and the third class respectively. While talking about the science stream, nearly, 2,24,971 candidates passed the exam with the first division. A total of 1,62,471 candidates received the second division, and 3,601 candidates secured in the third division. The science stream’s overall pass percentage was 77.39 per cent. In addition, 93.26% of students passed the commerce stream, 77.39% of students passed the science stream, and 81.44 percent of students passed the arts stream. In terms of the first divisions, science had 2,24,971 students, and commerce had 43,296. Meanwhile, Arts stream had 1.75 lakh students in the first division.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019 – Science Stream Pass Percentage

The overall passing percentage for Class 12 marks in 2019 was 79.76%, and 10.19 lakh students successfully qualified the exam. In 2019, 81.20 per cent (5,35,110 candidates) of science candidates, 93.02 per cent (59,153 students), and 76.53 per cent (4,25,500 candidates) of commerce candidates passed their exams.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 52.95 per cent. In the Commerce stream, nearly 7,258 students received first division(33.98 per cent). There were 25,109 students in the second division and 3,989 in the third division respectively. In 2018, 47.05 per cent of Class 12 students failed the examination.

Bihar Board BSEB Official Websites to Check Class 10, and 12 Result 2023

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

inter23.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.