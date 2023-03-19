Home

Education

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Details On Recheck, Re-evaluation Process

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Details On Recheck, Re-evaluation Process

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result for the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, students can download the BSEB Bihar board class 12 resu

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon: How To Check Marks Online And Through SMS, Step-By-Step Guide

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result for the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, students can download the BSEB Bihar board class 12 result 2023 by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the check BSEB Class 12 mark sheet, a candidate needs to use login credentials such as their roll number and roll code.

The Board conducted the Bihar board Class 12 board exams 2023 between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts. The examination was held across 38 districts and 1,464 exam centres. The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will most likely be conducted in April 2023.

You may like to read

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, a registered student is required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: How to Check Marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in? Visit the official BSEB website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com

Click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023’ link.

BSEB online 10th result 2023 download page will be displayed.

Enter details including roll code, roll number, and registration number

Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

BSEB 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen. The bihar board 2023 Class 12 toppers list will be released as soon as the results are available. Candidates are advised to go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.