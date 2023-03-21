Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Ayushi Nandan Tops Science Stream With 474 Marks

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Purnia’s Mohnisha became the topper in the Arts stream.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Toppers List: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the BSEB inter-board exam result 2023 at 2 PM. Over 83.7 per cent of students have cleared the exam. A total of 82.74 passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 have cleared in the science stream. As the results are declared now, the students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the BSEB 12th result announcement, Ayushi Nandan has topped the Science Stream, and the Commerce stream has been topped by Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak. Both the students have scored 475 marks or 95% marks. Purnia’s Mohnisha became the topper in the Arts stream.

Check Stream-wise Toppers List

Science: Ayushi Nandan

Ayushi Nandan Commerce: Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak

Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak Arts: Mohnisha

Other Toppers in Science Stream

Himanshu Kumar- Nalanda- (472 marks) 94.4%

Shubhabh Chaurasia-Aurangabad- (472 marks) 94.4%

Aditi Kumari-Saran-(471 marks) 94.2%

Rama Bharti- Araria- (471 marks) 93.8%

Piyush Kumar – Buxar – (468 marks) 93.6%

Abhishek Raj – Nawada – (468 marks) 93.6%

Tanu Kumari – Saran – (468 Marks) 93.6%

The Education Minister of Bihar declared the results of all three streams — Arts, Science, Commerce in Inter. According to him, a total of 83.7 percent of students passed the exam. Out of the total 13,04,586 students who wrote the BSEB inter 2023 exam, 10,51,948 have cleared the exam.

Notably, the Bihar board class 12 exam commenced from February 1 to 11 and the exams were conducted in two shifts. Ahead of the result declaration, the evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.