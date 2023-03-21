Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: How To Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Toppers List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations from February 1, 2023, to February 11, 2023. A total of 13.8 students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams. In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks.

Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and then the students will be able to download BSEB Class 12 result using login credentials such as their roll number and roll code. Check marksheet, score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Board will publish the list of toppers according to subjects or streams. BSEB 12th Science, arts, Commerce Topper List 2023 will contain the stream wise top 10 students list where the Total marks & rank will be mentioned. The prizes or rewards will be applicable as per the Subjects/Stream. The top rank holders will be eligible for the Prizes.

How to Download the Bihar Board Inter Topper List 2023 pdf?

visit the page biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in click on the Clas XII (Inter)Topper List download & open the List check the name , Roll code, Roll Number & rank download & take Print Out

Bihar Board Exam Result 2023: Stream wise topper list 2022

Saurav Kumar with 94.4%: Science stream topper

with 94.4%: Science stream topper Ankit Kumar Gupta with 94.6%: commerce stream topper

Gupta with 94.6%: commerce stream topper Sangam Raj with 96.4%: Arts stream topper

