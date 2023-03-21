Home

Education

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: How To Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: How To Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: Here's How to Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts. Stay tuned with india.com to know the complete Bihar board class 12th Toppers 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: How To Download BSEB Inter Topper List 2023 pdf For Science, Commerce And Arts

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Toppers List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar released the Bihar School Examination Board’s class XII result for all streams (science, commerce and arts) in the presence of additional chief secretary (education) Dipak Kumar Singh and Board chairman Anand Kishor here at BSEB office in Patna on Tuesday.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations from February 1, 2023, to February 11, 2023. A total of 13.8 students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams. In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks.

You may like to read

The Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 is available on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and the students will be able to download BSEB Class 12 result using login credentials such as their roll number and roll code. Check marksheet, score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Topper List 2023

Ayushi Nandan of R.Lal Inter College has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam with 94.08% .

of has topped Class 12 inter 2023 . Mohaddesa of Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya , Bayasi, has topped the Arts BSEB Class 12th result with 475 marks or 95% marks.

of , Bayasi, has topped the result with 475 marks or 95% marks. Saumya Sharma of S Sinha College , Aurangabad and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak has topped Commerce BSEB Class 12th exam. They scoared 475 marks or 95% marks.

of , Aurangabad and has topped exam. They scoared 475 marks or 95% marks. 83.93% students have passed in science.

Girls have topped in all three streams – science, arts and commerce.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Science Stream toppers List

Rank 1: Ayushi Nandan: 94.8 per cent Rank 2: Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4 per cent Rank 3: Aditi Kumari: 94.2 per cent

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Arts Stream toppers List

Rank 1 Mohaddesa: 95 per cent Rank 2 Kumari Pragya: 94 per cent Rank 3 Saurabh Kumar: 93.8 per cent

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Commerce Stream toppers List

Rank 1 Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak: 95 per cent Rank 2 Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh and Komal Kumari: 94.8 per cent Rank 3 Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay: 94.4 per cent

How to Download the Bihar Board Inter Topper List 2023 pdf?

visit the page biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in click on the Clas XII (Inter)Topper List download & open the List check the name , Roll code, Roll Number & rank download & take Print Out

Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023: Verification of toppers

The Board has done the verification of the BSEB Inter 2023 toppers twice. Bihar board topper verification began after a BSEB topper failed to explain what political science was on television. The result will come out shortly as the State Education Minister Chandrashekhar will announce the results at 2 PM.

Bihar Board Exam Result 2023: BSEB will offer rewards and cash prize to toppers

BSEB offers various rewards and cash prize to the toppers of all streams every year. The toppers get laptop, Kindle e-book and cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh. Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle. The fourth and fifth toppers will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop. How to check Bihar Board intermediate results online Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now fill in your login details.

Step 4: Then click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.

Bihar Board Exam 12th Result 2023: Stream wise topper list 2022

Saurav Kumar with 94.4%: Science stream topper

with 94.4%: Science stream topper Ankit Kumar Gupta with 94.6%: commerce stream topper

Gupta with 94.6%: commerce stream topper Sangam Raj with 96.4%: Arts stream topper

In 2022, around 80.15% students have cleared the exam. The overall percentage of girls is 81.28% and for boys, the percentage is 76.66%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.