Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates- BSEB Inter Result Expected Soon; Check Updates On Release Date And Time

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board Inter, 12th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: March 17, 2023 6:11 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates- BSEB Inter Result Expected Soon; Check Updates On Release Date And Time

Bihar Board Result BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result for the class 12 intermediate examination anytime soon. As per reports, BSEB 12th Inter Result 2023 is likely to be announced tomorrow, March 17, 2023. Students who have appeared in the intermediate examination can check the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned for more details on Bihar Board Result BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023.

Also Read:

Follow Updates on Bihar Board Result BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023 Here

Live Updates

  • 6:24 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the full form of BSEB?

    BSEB Stands for Bihar School Examination Board. It is the exam conducting body.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check details here.

    This year, more than 13 lakh students have registered for the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exam 2023.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Steps to Download Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

    In order to download the result, a candidate needs to follow the steps outlined below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in


    Step 2:     Look for the designated Bihar 12th result link available on the homepage.


    Step 3:     On the next window, log in using your BSEB roll codes and roll numbers


    Step 4:     Your Bihar Board 12th Result 2023/ BSEB Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.


    Step 5:     Download the Bihar board result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Has BSEB Declared the Result?

    No

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When Was BSEB 12th Exam Held?

    The examination were conducted between February 1 to February 14, 2023.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Last Date to Raise Objections Against BSEB 12th Answer Key?

    Candidates were given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key. Students can also raise objections, if any, against the BSEB Class 12 Objective Questions Answer Key till March 6, 2023(5:00 PM). Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the BSEB.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When was BSEB 12th Answer Key Released?

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the provisional answer key for Class 12th or inter examination on March 3, 2023.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Details Mentioned on the BSEB 12th Result

    Name of the student

    Father’s name

    Roll code

    Roll number


    Registration number


    Stream
    Subject-wise full and passing marks


    Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

    Subject-wise total marks
    Aggregate marks
    Result status

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Has Board Released Any Specific Date and Time for the declaration of result?

    The Bihar board class 12th result will be declared soon on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, no specific date or time has been released.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Login Credentials required to check result

    All those students who have appeared for the examination can check their BSEB Class 12 result 2023 using their roll code and roll number.

Published Date: March 17, 2023 4:45 PM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 6:11 PM IST

