Bihar Board 12th Results 2023: BSEB Releases Inter Result, Check Top 6 Rankers in Commerce Stream

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announced the result for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam result will be declared by Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar today.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023: The Bihar Secondary Examination Board on Tuesday announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 on March 21, 2023. The candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Intermediate examination for Science, Commerce and Arts stream can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The declaration of the BSEB class 12 Intermediate (Inter) results have sealed the fate of over 13 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

The Class 12 board examination, or the intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, across the state. The examination for all streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce—was conducted in February. More than 13.18 lakh candidates have registered for intermediate examinations at 1,464 centers across the state.

Check top 6 rankers in Commerce stream

1) Somya Sharma – 95%

Rajnish Kumar Pathak – 95%

2) Bhumi Kumari – 94.8%

Tanuja Singh – 94.8%

Komal Kumari – 94.8%

3) Payal Kumari – 94.4%

Srishti Akshay – 94.4%

4) Vidhi Kumari – 93.6%

Sonam Kumari – 93.6%

5) Puja Kumari – 93.4%

Nilam Kumari – 93.4%

6) Tanisha Kumari – 93.2%

Aman Kumar – 93.2%

BSEB Bihar Board Results 2023: How to check inter results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the scores:

Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link for Inter (Class 12) results

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

View and download the results for future reference

To recall, in 2022, Bihar Board Class 12 results were announced by the board on March 16. The overall pass percentage was 81.5%. Over 13 lakh students in the arts, sciences, and commerce streams took the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam.

