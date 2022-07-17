Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has started the registration process for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test for Class 6 admission. Eligible students planning to appear for the Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam can apply through the official website — savsecondary.biharboardonline.com — till August 4, 2022. According to the official notification, the Board will conduct the preliminary entrance exam for Class 6 students on October 20, 2022.Also Read - Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Register For 2800 Posts Before July 22| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

The Prelims exam will begin at 1:00 PM and conclude at 3: 30 PM. Meanwhile, the Main examination will be held on December 22, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin at 10: 00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. The second shift will begin at 2:00 PM and continue till 4:30 PM. Also Read - NABARD, DRDO, UIDAI, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill out the application form. Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Before August 8| Check Salary, Other Details Here

Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: Here’s How to Apply?