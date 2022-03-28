Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 soon. While nothing was confirmed, speculations were rife that the Bihar board 10th (matric) result would be announced on Monday. However, officials at the BSEB, Patna office have dismissed the rumours, saying that no date has been shared of now. Also Read - Indian Women's Football Team to Play Two Friendlies in Jordan

"An announcement regarding class 10 result will be made soon", Times Now quoted an official as saying. He also asked students to be patient and not to believe in rumours. "No date was shared but notice was expected by 3 pm today", he added.

Once declared, students can check their BSEB 10th matric exam result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

This year, nearly 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam conducted from February 17 to 24. The exam was held smoothly, except for the lead incidents in Maths paper.