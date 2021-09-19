Bihar Board Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill the application forms for the Bihar Intermediate examinations, scheduled to be held next year. Issuing a notification on its official Twitter handle, the board has informed the schools that registration forms can now be submitted online with a late fee till September 24, 2021.Also Read - Hyderabad's Famous 21-kg Ganesh Laddu Sold for an All-time Record of ₹ 18.90 Lakh

Besides, the board has also asked heads of schools to rectify errors ( if any) in details like students names, photographs, father and mother's names, medium of examination etc.

Read full notification here:-

Students would need documents such as resident certificate, Aadhar Card, mobile number, photograph, email ID for successful registration. The process needs to be followed by all the students appearing for board examinations next year.

Students and schools are advised to visit the official website—biharboardonline.com for further details.

How to Download Bihar School Examination Board 12th Exam Application Form?

Students must note that the online application form for the BSEB Inter exam 2022 would be filled by the head of their educational institution. The principal or headmaster can download the registration form from the official websites—inter22.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com and provide it to the students.

A step-by-step guide to download Bihar Board 12th exam application form –