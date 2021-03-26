Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: The much-awaited results of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna have been declared for intermediate or class 12 for the streams of arts, science, and commerce today on Friday, March 26, 2021. Students can check results of Bihar Board Class 12 examinations by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check their Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 scores on onlinebseb.in. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Few Minutes Left For Result, Official Website Shows Error, Students Complain

“Toppers are from all over Bihar. It is a good sign for the state that girls are studying and not just doing well but doing best,” said Education Secretary, Sanjay Kumar. Also Read - Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results DECLARED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Here’s the stream-wise complete list of toppers for Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021:

Girls outshined the boys and topped in all streams of Bihar Board 12th Result 2021. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of Websites Where Students Can Check Their Score Today

Arts Stream 2021 Toppers List:

Arts Topper: Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and is the highest scorer in the arts stream

Arts Topper: Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and is the highest scorer in the arts stream Science Stream 2021 Toppers List

Science Topper: Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and is the highest scorer in the science stream

Science Topper: Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and is the highest scorer in the science stream Commerce Stream 2021 Toppers List

Commerce Topper: Sugandha Vanis scored 473 marks (94.2%) and is the highest scorer in the commerce stream

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage and Statistics of BSEB 12th result 2021:

The overall pass percentage dipped slightly this year. It fell from 80.44% in 2020 to 78.04% i 2021.

Arts pass percentage – 77.9%

Commerce pass percentage – 91.48%

Science pass percentage – 76.28%

Overall pass percentage – 78.04%

Total appeared – 13,40,267

Total passed -1045950

BSEB also gives awards to the toppers of Bihar Board. This is what the toppers will get:

Going by the previous year’s trend, a total of 3 awards will be presented to Bihar board Class 12th toppers.

The highest scorer will receive a laptop, Rs 1 lakh, and one kindle e-reader.

Second rank holder of Bihar Board 12th result 2021 will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop and one kindle e-reader.

The person who scores the third-highest marks will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Go on the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Go on the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, look for a result tab.

On the homepage, look for a result tab. Step 3: Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result. Step 4: Choose your stream and enter your roll number

Choose your stream and enter your roll number Step 5: Hit submit.

Hit submit. Step 6: Your BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Your BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen. Step 7: Take a download for a future reference.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT 2021: http://inter.onlinebseb.in/