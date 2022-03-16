Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB Class 12 result on Wednesday. The BSEB will reportedly announce the inter or BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 at 3 PM today (March 16). The BSEB Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared on the board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in once it’s released.Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The passing marks of candidates who appeared for Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 exam is 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. The exams for Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 were held from February 1 to February 12, 2022 for all streams – Arts, Commerce and Science. The practical exams of Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 were held from January 10 to January 20. On March 3, the Bihar board uploaded the answer keys of BSEB Class 12 Exam on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Results: Step-by-step guide to check score