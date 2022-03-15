BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 tomorrow, March 16 at 3:00 PM. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website, onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Class 12 examinations were held from February 1 to 14, 2022.Also Read - Anti-NEET Bill Will Be Sent For Presidential Assent: Tamil Nadu Governor To Chief Minister MK Stalin

The official handle of the Bihar School Examination Board took to Twitter and wrote, “INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022. #BSEB #Inter_Result_2022.” Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Tomorrow| Details Inside

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Notification to Release Soon on neet.nta.nic.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter your necessary credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Click on submit option.

Your Bihar Board class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the result for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: List of websites to check Result

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: Passing Marks, Other Details

The Board has released the BSEB Class 12 (Inter) Answer Key 2022 on March 3, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till March 6, 2022. The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8. A total of 13.5 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 per cent.