BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 tomorrow, March 16 at 3:00 PM. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website, onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The BSEB Class 12 examinations were held from February 1 to 14 February 2022. The Board has released the BSEB Class 12 (Inter) Answer Key 2022 on March 3, 2022. The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the Answer key till March 6, 2022. The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 percent.
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 Date– All details
- Board name: Bihar School Examination Board
- Official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: Here’s How to Check

- Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
- Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 link available on the homepage.
- Enter your necessary credentials such as roll number and registration number.
- Click on submit option.
- Your Bihar Board class 12 result will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download the result for future reference.