BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 tomorrow, March 16 at 3:00 PM. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website, onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Class 12 examinations were held from February 1 to 14 February 2022. The Board has released the BSEB Class 12 (Inter) Answer Key 2022 on March 3, 2022. The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the Answer key till March 6, 2022. The evaluation process was earlier completed on March 8. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The minimum passing marks for the intermediate exam is 33 percent.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 Date– All details

Board name: Bihar School Examination Board

Official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: Here’s How to Check