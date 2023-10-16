Home

Education

BSEB Announces Bihar DElEd Entrance Test Result, 84.11 Percent Students Pass | Toppers List

BSEB Announces Bihar DElEd Entrance Test Result, 84.11 Percent Students Pass | Toppers List

According to the board, a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the exam this out of which 1,17,037 or 84.11 per cent candidates have cleared the exam.

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar School TRE Result Expected Soon; Here's What Chairman Said.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Test: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday announced the results of the joint Diploma in Elementary Education entrance exam (Bihar DElEd joint entrance exam 2023). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now check the results by visiting the official website of the board i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com and check it. According to the board, a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the exam this out of which 1,17,037 or 84.11 per cent candidates have cleared the exam.

Trending Now

The entrance examination was conducted from June 5 to June 15, 2023 at test centres across Bihar. Candidates who have cleared the examination can now apply for admission to DElEd institutes using score cards and other required documents online, details of which will be shared later, the board said.

You may like to read

How To Check The Scores:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Open “View/Print Score Card : D.EL.Ed. Joint Entrance Test 2023” under “Important Links”

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Check your result.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES