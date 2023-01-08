Top Recommended Stories
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Direct Link, Practical, Theory Exam Dates here
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Matric Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam 2023, today, January 8, 2023. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the BSEB matric admit card 2023 till January 15.
Bihar Board Class 10 Theory Exams Dates
The Board will conduct the practical exams from January 19 to January 21, 2023. The Bihar board class 10 theory exams 2022-23 are scheduled to be held between February 14 to February 22, 2023.
BSEB द्वारा मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 के लिए जारी किया गया Admit Card.#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #MatricExam pic.twitter.com/g4ej7fkG8T
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 8, 2023
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Datesheet2023: Check BSEB Class 10 TimeTable Here
Check Important Dates
First Sitting
Second Sitting
February 14, 2023
Mathematics
Mathematics
February 15, 2023
Science
Science
February 16, 2023
Social Science
Social Science
February 17, 2023
English (General)
English (General)
February 20, 2023
Mother Tongue
(Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili)
Mother Tongue
(Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili)
February 21, 2023
Second Indian Language
(For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri)
(For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi)
Second Indian Language
(For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri)
(For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi)
February 22, 2023
Elective Subjects
(Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)
Elective Subjects
(Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)
Direct Link: Download Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023
How to Download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023?
Below are the steps through which candidates can download the admit card.
Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Now, look for the link that reads, ‘Bihar Board 10th admit card 2023’.
Enter the school code, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth (dd/MM/yyyy). Now, Click on the ‘Search’ button.
Your BSEB matric admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
