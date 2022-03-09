BSEB Class 10 Answer Key: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB Class 10 board exams 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com. Also Read - BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam Date Revised; Details Here
The candidates must note that in case of any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 pm on March 11. Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 10157 Posts Tomorrow | Here’s How to do it
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download
Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6421 Headmaster Posts Begins Today; Here's Direct Link
- Go to the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com
- Click on ‘BSEB Matric answer key’ link.
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.
- Click on submit option.
- The BSEB 10th answer key dashboard will appear on the screen.
- Choose the subject from the selection list
- Save, Download the BSEB Class 10 Answer Key for future reference.