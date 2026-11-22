New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the second dummy admit card for class 10, 12 students. Students and principals can check and download the second dummy admit card from the official portal. The candidates must verify the details mentioned on it before the board releases the final admit card. It is important to note that along with the release of the dummy admit card, the exam conducting board also opened the correction window, which will remain open until November 26, 2026.
In case any student finds discrepancies in their hall ticket, they are required to immediately inform their respective school authority and get the details rectified.
The second dummy admit card contains details such as student’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, subjects, photograph and more.
For the convenience of both students and principals, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, exam.biharboardonline.org
Step 2: Click on the student login option on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the relevant dummy admit card link.
Step 4: Enter the credentials and submit the details.
Step 5: The second dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and verify the details mentioned on it thoroughly.
The board has clearly mentioned that a full change in the student’s name, parent’s name and date of birth is not permitted through the correction window. However, if any change is required in these details, then the principal is required to send an email to the board along with the relevant documents for proof.
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