Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2023 Declared. Direct Link Here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Cum Special Exam Results 2023: Students who have appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Cum Special Exam Results 2023: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Class 10 Compartment cum special examination today, June 3, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website .

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Cum Special Exam Results 2023: Check Pass Percentage

As per the updates, a total of 71632 students this year have appeared for the matric, compartment exam. Out of the total, only 19,915 students have cleared the examination. The pass percentage has been recorded at 29.14 per cent.

How to Check BSEB Class 10 Compartment cum Special Exam Results 2023?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads, “SECONDARY COMPARTMENTAL-CUM-SPECIAL EXAMINATION RESULT – 2023/Special Cum Compartment Senior Secondary Examination Result 2023.” Enter details including roll code, roll number, and captcha number. Your BSEB matric compartment exam results will appear on the screen.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment cum Special Exam Results 2023: Direct Link

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) examination on March 31, 2023. This year, BSEB 10th examination was conducted between February 14 to February 22. The examination was conducted in two shifts. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. Out of the total, 14 lakh candidates cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for this year is 81.04 percent. The Compartmental special exams were conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

