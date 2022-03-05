BSEB Class 12 Answer Key: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 (Inter) Answer Key 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. However, the last date to raise objections against the Answer key is tomorrow, March 6, 2022(5:00 PM). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the BSEB Answer Key from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 114 Posts to Begin From March 15; Check Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the Answer Key and raise objections on the same. Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 250 Posts; Apply Online at barodaupbank.in

BSEB Class 12 Answer Key: Here’s How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key & Feedback Portal of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022.’

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here – BSEB 12th Answer Key 2022 and Objection Portal.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.

You may now cross-check the answers given and raise objections, if any.

Download and print a copy of the BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2022

The Board will release the Final BSEB Class 12th result 2022 after considering the objections and feedback if any. For details on Bihar Board 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 23 Faculty Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here