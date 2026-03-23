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Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Toppers List LIVE: Bihar Board Inter Results to be announced shortly biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Direct List Here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Toppers List LIVE: Bihar Board Inter Results to be announced shortly biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Direct List Here

The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna, will announce the Class 12 results today at 1:30 pm. Once announced, students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results online on the official websites — interbiharboard.com, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebexam.com.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna, is all set to announce the Class 12 results today at 1:30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Once announced, students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results online on the official websites — interbiharboard.com, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebexam.com.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be available for science, commerce, and arts streams. Once the BSEB result link is activated, students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official websites using their login credentials.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Toppers List

The list will be updates soon

How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Go to the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link – ‘BSEB Inter Result 2026″ on the homepage’.

The site will ask for Roll Code and Roll Number, after filling the code click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

It is important to note that in the BSEB inter arts stream result last year, 6,11,365 students appeared including 2,30,096 boys and 3,81,269 girls. Among them, 1,56,937 students secured the first division, while 1,66,300 students achieved the second division. A total of 90,647 students were placed in the third division. In total, 5,05,884 students passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

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