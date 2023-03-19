Top Recommended Stories

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB To Release Intermediate Results Soon | Latest Updates Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon.

Updated: March 19, 2023 3:51 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Bihar Board Result 2023 LIVE Update

BSEB 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Class 12th/ Intermediate Annual Examination Result 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to announce the scores by March 25. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the candidates would be able to check their scores on the official websites of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

The declaration of the results will seal the fate of 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams. After the marks are out, students can take admissions into BSc, BCom, BA or other courses as per preference.

BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Steps to check class 12th result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

  • Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Log in your credentials
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take printout

BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Latest Update Here

Live Updates

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: According to a Mint report quoting BSEB officials, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 has been completed on 14 March.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The minimum marks required to pass the BSEB intermediate board exams is 30 in each subject.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    How to check Bihar Board Class 12 result 2023?

    Visit the BSEB 12th result 2023 official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com

    Click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023’ link.

    BSEB online 10th result 2023 download page will be displayed.

    Enter roll code and the roll number.

    Click on the “Search” button to submit details.

    BSEB 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Soon after the formal announcement of the Bihar Board Inter Exam results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e.. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Bihar Board Class 12 Results Likely to be announced soon.

Published Date: March 19, 2023 3:48 PM IST

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 3:51 PM IST

