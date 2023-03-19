Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB To Release Intermediate Results Soon | Latest Updates Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB To Release Intermediate Results Soon | Latest Updates Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Class 12th/ Intermediate Annual Examination Result 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to announce the scores by March 25. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the candidates would be able to check their scores on the official websites of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

The declaration of the results will seal the fate of 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams. After the marks are out, students can take admissions into BSc, BCom, BA or other courses as per preference.

BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Steps to check class 12th result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Log in your credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take printout

BSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Latest Update Here

