BSEB Class 12 Answer Key: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2022. The Bihar Board class 12 examinations were held in the month of February, offline mode. In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 12th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 pm on March 6.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the Answer Key and raise objections on the same.

Visit the official website of BSEB Inter exams- biharboardonline.com. Click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key & Feedback Portal of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022.’ Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here – BSEB 12th Answer Key 2022 and Objection Portal.

TO RAISE OBJECTION:

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number

You may now cross-check the answers given and raise objections, if any.

Download and print a copy of the BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2022

For details on Bihar Board 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.