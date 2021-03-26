Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will announce the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 or BSEB 12th Result 2021 for Intermediate examination on March 26 at 3 PM. An official notification has been released in this regard. Around 13.5 lakh students are waiting for their Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021. Once the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 is announced, students can check their score at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com. Notably, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 12th results 2021 for all the streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) together. As per updates, the BSEB 12th results were announced in just 25 days last year and a total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams had cleared the exam. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 Today at 3 PM: Here are 5 Latest Updates Every class 12 Student Should Know

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score

bsebssresult.com

bsebinteredu.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

bsebbihar.com

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Once the Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 will be released by the BSEB, it is likely that the official websites might slow down or crash. In such situation, students can check the BSEB 12th board result via SMS. Here’s how to do it.

BSEB Class 12 Science result, SMS -BSEB12SRoll Number- to 56263

BSEB Class 12 Arts results, SMS BSEB12ARoll Number- to 56263

BSEB Class 12 Commerce results, SMS BSEB12CRoll Number- 56263.