Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Likely by March End; Evaluation Process Underway

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: All those students who have appeared for the Bihar matric and intermediate examination can check and download the results by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 by the end of March 2023. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar matric and intermediate examination can check and download the results by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

The Board Chairman, Anand Kishore, stated at a press conference that the evaluation process for the BSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2023 is underway, as reported by Live Hindustan. Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation will begin on February 24 and end on March 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation will begin on March 1 and continue till March 12, 2023. The BSEB Chairman also stated that the evaluation process will not take place during the Holi holiday.

BSEB Class 10th/12th Result 2023 – Overview

Name of the Examination BSEB Matric Examination 2023 Name of the Examination BSEB Class 12 Examination 2023 Board Name Bihar School Examination Board Official Website Biharboardonline.com 10th/12th Result 2023 Bihar Board Date March 2023 Result Time To be announced

How to check Bihar Board 10th/12th Result 2023 online?

Below are the steps through which candidates can download the result/scorecard.

Visit the BSEB 10th result 2023 official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 10th/12th result 2022’ link.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Students are required to enter their roll code and roll number. After this, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

Your BSEB 10th/12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download it for future reference.

As per the BSEB date sheet, the Bihar board class 10 theory exams 2022-23 were held between February 10 to February 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12 exam between February 1 to February 11, 2023.The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB ( biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

