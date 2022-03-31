Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Bihar Board Class 10 Results blog. Though the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to make an official announcement regarding result date and time, reports claimed that the Bihar Board matric results will be declared at 1 PM on Thursday, March 31. Once declared, students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scores. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Result.Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: BSEB to Declare Matric Scores Tomorrow. Deets Inside