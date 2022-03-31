Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Bihar Board Class 10 Results blog. Though the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to make an official announcement regarding result date and time, reports claimed that the Bihar Board matric results will be declared at 1 PM on Thursday, March 31.  Once declared, students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scores. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Result.Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: BSEB to Declare Matric Scores Tomorrow. Deets Inside

Live Updates

  • 9:28 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: The BSEB had released the official answer key for objective-type questions on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: Students who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 to be declared at 1 pm today: “The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric, class 10 exam result at 1 pm on March 31, 2022. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand Kishor,” BSEB said in a tweet.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 LIVE: A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 LIVE: To qualify in the BSEB 10th final examination, students need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in the exam in all individual subjects.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 LIVE: The BSEB will hold a press conference to formally announce Class 10 or Matric results, following which the direct link will be activated on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • 8:00 AM IST

    Websites to check BSEB Matric Result 2021-22
    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    secondary.biharboardonline.com

    results.biharboardonline.com

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021

    Visit the official website of the board
    Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage
    Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login
    Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen
    Download and save your result for future reference