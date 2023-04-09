Home

Education

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 Registration: This year, BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: In case there is any error on the e-marks sheet, students need to wait till they receive the hard copy from school.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Latest Updates: The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 compartment exam 2023 will close tomorrow, April 10, 2023. All those matric students who want to appear for the compartment examination can register themselves on BSEB’s official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students who failed to pass one or more papers in the Bihar board Class 10 exams are eligible to appear for the compartment examination. Such students will have a chance to increase their scores and pass the exams by taking the compartment examination. By taking compartment exams, such students will be able to improve their scores and qualify for the exams.

You may like to read

This year, BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. BSEB declared the result for the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) examination on March 31, 2023. Out of the total, 14 lakh candidates cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for this year is 81.04 percent.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023: Check BSEB’s Official Tweet Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023: Know How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

link available on the home page. Under the new registration panel, select exam type and district. Enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘Register’.

Login using the system-generated application ID.

Fill in the asked details and log in to the candidate portal.

A new page will be displayed on the screen, where you will be required to choose the subjects for the compartment exam.

Pay the application fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.