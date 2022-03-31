Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on Thursday, March 31 at 3 pm declared the Bihar Board Class 10 results and also announced the toppers of this year. The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent. A total of 17 lakh students who appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam can check the BSEB 10th result 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.Also Read - BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Registration Process Begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Steps to Apply, Direct Link Here

Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam. Total eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While, 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released today. The full list of toppers will be updated soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here’s How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Online: