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Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

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Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar 10th Result will be announced soon. Check details here.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 15 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2026. Students can download the BSEB 10th Result 2026 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and matricbihar.com. The Bihar Board 10th Result date and time have not been announced yet. Media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th result is likely to be announced on March 31. Every year, the Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) conducts the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 when the BSEB 10th result 2026 download link is active.

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