  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
live

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar 10th Result will be announced soon. Check details here.

Published date india.com Published: March 27, 2026 11:39 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB 10th Matric result likely this week for over 15 lakh candidates; how to check marksheet, topper list at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 15 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2026. Students can download the BSEB 10th Result 2026 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and matricbihar.com.  The Bihar Board 10th Result date and time have not been announced yet. Media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th result is likely to be announced on March 31. Every year, the Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) conducts the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 when the BSEB 10th result 2026 download link is active.

Live Updates

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.