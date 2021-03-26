Bihar Board Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will announce Class 12th Result 2021 at 3 PM today. State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the result at a presser. Once announced, students can check their BSEB Class 12 (Inter) results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2021 Released: How to Check And Raise Objections; BSEB Inter Result Soon

BSEB Result 2021: Follow These Steps to Check Your Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Take a look at last year’s topper:

Science stream: Neha Kumari. She has secured 476 marks out of 500

Arts stream: Sakshi Kumari (474/ 500)

Commerce stream: Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary

Bihar Board Inter Result Stream-wise pass percentage 2020

Science: 77.39%

Arts – 81.44%

Commerce – 93.26%.

BSEB last year had released a notification regarding the intermediate examinations. It had mentioned that in case a candidate fails in the compulsory subject, the marks of the additional subject chosen by the student, will be added to the marks list. Moreover, the board had also introduced project work for internal assessment of the students from year 2020-21.

This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for Bihar Board inter exams, which were held between February 1 to February 13. Of the total registered students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls.