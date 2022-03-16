Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 at 3 pm on Wednesday. All candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate (inter) exams can check the BSBE Class 12 results 2022 through the official websites — onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and BSEB apps. The toppers’ list for all streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science has been published along with pass percentage, gender-wise result data, etc.Also Read - Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 DECLARED. Detailed Marksheet at Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon | LIVE

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

Have a look at the stream-wise Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 toppers list: